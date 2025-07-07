Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Reacts to Potential New Lakers Player
The NBA Summer League has officially underway in California and Utah, with many teams showcasing rookies and young players fighting for roster spots. One player who stole the spotlight at the California Classic is Los Angeles Lakers guard Cole Swider.
Swider, the 26-year-old who last played for the Toronto Raptors, has been dominating Summer League, starting with 24 points and eight rebounds against the Golden State Warriors. He knocked down six three-pointers, shooting 7-of-10 from the field.
Swider followed that up with 20 points in a win against the Miami Heat, shooting 7-of-10 once again. He has emerged as a star for the Lakers' Summer League squad, which has fans talking about a potential roster spot in the near future. One Lakers fan name-dropped forward Dalton Knecht in a video of him and Swider in a workout, alluding to Swider potentially stealing his minutes.
Former Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley quote-tweeted the video, giving praise to Swider. The two were teammates on the Lakers before Beverley signed with the Bulls in 2023. With Chicago, the veteran averaged 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and a steal across 22 games.
"No No No, Cole diff. Cole is an Elite shot maker. if he ever gets a chance the [world] will see," Beverley tweeted.
A lot of the Summer League was on Bronny James, son of LeBron James, before it kicked off. He has held his own, but Swider has clearly been the better performer. Perhaps the recognition from fans (and Beverley) could lead to a contract with Los Angeles.
Related Articles
Matas Buzelis Sends Message to Lonzo Ball After Bulls-Cavaliers Trade
NBA Legend Derrick Rose Reacts to Knicks Firing Tom Thibodeau