Fans React to Angel Reese at Chicago Bulls Game
The Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic are playing at United Center on Wednesday night. Orlando has been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference through four games, entering this contest with a 3-1 record.
While the Bulls are amid a rebuild, they still have some talented players on their roster who can make them a tough opponent any night. Even when the Bulls aren’t contenders, their games are still an attraction for fans, celebrities, and other athletes in the city.
On Wednesday, the Bulls had Chicago Sky star Angel Reese in attendance. The All-Star rookie had a historic first WNBA season and is now enjoying some NBA basketball in her offseason.
Fans have been reacting to seeing Reese at this Bulls vs. Magic game.
Via @SkyTownCentral: "THATS OUR BARBIEEE🔥"
Via @___lovelani: "QUEEENN"
Via @BN_Bulls: "Can she check in? Bulls need rebounding with Jalen Smith out."
Via @Lamarya_Denise: "Chitown Barbie!"
Via @SamClay2020: "The Barbie!!!"
Reese suffered a wrist injury that ended her rookie campaign after 34 games, but she was able to make WNBA history several ways before being sidelined. While Reese struggled from the field in her first season (39.1 percent), she averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds while breaking the single-season double-double record for a rookie.
Reese received one Rookie of the Year vote, ultimately finishing second to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
