FIBA Drops Viral Anthony Edwards, Michael Jordan Comparison at Paris Olympics
Team USA improved to 3-0 at the Paris Olympics with their win over Puerto Rico on Saturday. Led by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, Team USA stayed perfect on the summer, securing another convincing win.
Edwards finished with a game-high 26 points against Puerto Rico, converting on 11 of his 15 field goal attempts. With FIBA experience, Edwards starred for USA Basketball last summer in the World Cup, and is now a big reason for their undefeated start at the Paris Olympics.
Two of Edwards' 26 points in Saturday's win came on a windmill dunk in transition after a steal:
This dunk produced some iconic photos, and FIBA's official account on X quickly drew a comparison between this Edwards dunk and one Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan had during his historic NBA career:
Edwards has received a lot of Jordan comparisons since his rise to superstardom. While nobody believes the Timberwolves guard is currently the same level of player Jordan was at his peak, many feel Edwards is the closest the NBA has right now to the Bulls legend.
Turning 23 years old on Monday, Edwards will celebrate his birthday in Paris where he hopes to lead Team USA to a gold medal. One of the NBA's brightest young stars, Edwards is showing out on the big stage during these Olympics.
