Giannis Antetokounmpo's Latest Post Has NBA Fans Buzzing About Future
NBA fans will always look for any small clues or hints to speculate that a star will come to their team. It's the same in college football recruiting, as fans analyze what the hats look like during a player's announcement to see if they can determine where the player will be headed.
One of the biggest names that was expected to hit the market this summer was Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The rumors were red hot early on, but simmered after the Greek star indicated he wanted to see how the Bucks handled the offseason. Following a handful of interesting moves, Giannis' latest post has a certain fan base buzzing and speculating he could be coming.
Giannis Antetokounmpo To The Bulls?
Taking to his Instagram ahead of Eurobasket 2025 with Greece, Giannis shared some photos of himself with the Greece jersey on, as well as a photo with his brothers, who are on the team with him. Typically, this post wouldn't warrant anything but the two-time MVP showing off for his country, but it's a small detail that caught the attention of the Chicago Bulls fan base.
Along with the post, Giannis included the song Sirius by Borna Matosic, which happens to be the Chicago Bulls' Theme Song. The song was popularized as the introductory song for the Chicago Bulls starting lineup during the Michael Jordan era. So Giannis might just be a fan of Michael Jordan, or he's a fan of the organization.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Past With The Bulls
This isn't the fact that Antetokounmpo averages 24.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in his career against the Bulls, but rather he has seemingly expressed an interest in the franchise in the past.
In an interview in 2022 with Fox 32 Chicago, Antetokounmpo revealed he'd have interest in playing for the Bulls at some point in his career.
"It's a team that won multiple championships; it's a team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game, played for. So it's a no-brainer; everybody would love to play for Chicago."- Giannis Antetokounmpo
It's clear Giannis has a high level of respect for Michael Jordan, and could look to follow in his footsteps by being the next great Chicago Bull. However, that wouldn't be as easy as it seems.
How Could Giannis End Up In Chicago?
Giannis' current contract with the Bucks keeps him under contract through the 2026-27 season, where he then has a player option for $62.7 million in the 2027-28 season. If he truly is done with Milwaukee by then, he could opt to hit the open market and join the Bulls that way.
But assuming the Bucks would look to get something in return, matching the salary with the Bulls would be tough. However, the Bulls are projected to have a ton of cap space in the 2026 offseason, with contracts like Nikola Vucevic, Zach Collins, and Kevin Huerter set to expire. So, Chicago could be an interesting trade partner if the Bucks took a lesser package to clear cap space.
