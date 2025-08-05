Two Key Players Warriors Reportedly Refuse to Trade in Kuminga Deal
The Golden State Warriors have continued to navigate their free agency situation with young forward Jonathan Kuminga, as he has been in restricted free agency since the start of the offseason. Kuminga, who averaged 15.3 points per game last season, has been offered a deal but has also been involved in sign-and-trade talks.
However, it looks like he'll return to the Warriors, showing just how strenuous restricted free agency can be. Another player in a similar situation is Chicago Bulls point guard Josh Giddey. The Australian floor general remains without a deal as free agency carries on.
Jonathan Kuminga's Connection to the Chicago Bulls
Kuminga was linked to the Bulls throughout the offseason for a potential sign-and-trade, while other teams like the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. Chicago was hoping to acquire Kuminga for center Nikola Vucevic, giving more youth and flair to the roster. Instead, Giddey remains unsigned, and Kuminga is expected to return to the team this season on the qualifying offer.
According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, there were two players the Warriors reportedly refused to give up in Kuminga sign-and-trade talks. While Golden State wanted an unprotected first-round pick, the team also refused to give up Buddy Hield or Moses Moody in a deal.
Chicago's Current Dilemma With Josh Giddey
While the Bulls had competition in the Kuminga sweepstakes, it looks like no one wins here, except maybe the Warriors, who get him back for another season on a cheap contract. Chicago will now try to work its way through continued negotiations with Giddey, who proved to be a valuable piece to the team last season.
The 22-year-old averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, making major improvements as the Bulls went an impressive 39-43. On the surface, that record doesn't sound great, but Chicago was expected to look much worse. After the All-Star break, the team went 17-10.
If Giddey is not signed to a new deal, he'll enter the season on the $11.1 million qualifying offer. The Bulls could use his services, as he fits their timeline alongside youngsters such as Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue (rookie).
The 6-foot-8 floor general is perhaps the most deserving of a new contract among the four main restricted free agents. Giddey and Kuminga remain without a payday, and so do Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets) and Quentin Grimes (Philadelphia 76ers), who had impressive seasons.
Chicago can also explore a sign-and-trade scenario with Giddey, like the Warriors did with Kuminga, if a new contract doesn't seem feasible. Otherwise, he'll return to the team and hit unrestricted free agency next summer.
