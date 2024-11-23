Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in their final matchup of the regular season series tonight. The last time these two teams met, the Bulls were able to pull off a 20-point comeback and rally in the fourth quarter behind Zach LaVine's 30-point performance. With the Grizzlies down some key players, the Bulls will look to take advantage of the roster and win the season series.
The Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Julian Phillips, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, DJ Steward, and Patrick Williams. Lonzo Ball remains out with his right wrist sprain, Julian Phillips is currently questionable with an upper respiratory illness, Adama Sanogo is out with right knee effusion, Jalen Smith is questionable with a left ankle sprain, DJ Steward is out on his two-way G League contract, and Patrick Williams is out with left foot injury management.
The Grizzlies also have six players on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, Colin Castleton, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is now listed as doubtful as he is still dealing with his pelvic muscle strains and right hip subluxation, Zach Edey is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out due to repair to his right fifth metatarsal, Marcus Smart is questionable with an illness, Colin Castleton is out due to his two-way G League contract, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral