Jayson Tatum Joins Michael Jordan and LeBron James on Historic List

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum joined Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on an impressive list

Joey Linn

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward LeBron James (6) and forward Jayson Tatum (10) react in the first half against Brazil in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward LeBron James (6) and forward Jayson Tatum (10) react in the first half against Brazil in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 Paris Olympics did not go as planned for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. While Tatum won a gold medal with Team USA, he played the second-fewest minutes on the entire team throughout their run.

Not playing a single minute in the semifinals game against Serbia, Tatum played just 11 minutes in the gold medal game against France. Tatum's 71 minutes at the Olympics were the second-fewest on the team, with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton playing the fewest (26).

Despite not having the role he expected, Tatum still made history by joining Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as just the third player in NBA history to make All-NBA First Team, win an NBA championship, and win an Olympic gold medal in the same year.

Speaking with ESPN after Saturday's game, Tatum was asked about this summer and his status for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"It was a tough personal experience on the court, but I'm not going to make any decision off emotions," Tatum said. "If you asked me right now if I was going to play in 2028 -- it is four years from now and I [would have] to take time and think about that. So I'm not going to make any decision based off how this experience was or how I felt individually."

While Tatum would have liked to play more, joining James and Jordan on any list is incredible, and especially one that is so focused on individual and team success. One of the best players in the NBA, Tatum could very well be one of Team USA's top stars in 2028.

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

