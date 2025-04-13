Joel Embiid's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to conclude their disaster season at home against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. A season filled with promise around their big three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, each player battled injuries and the team couldn't keep up despite an underwhelming year for the Eastern Conference.
As for the Bulls, they have a chance at playoff basketball still, with a play-in tournament berth and a contest against the Miami Heat in a win-or-go-home situation this coming week. As is the case with many final games of the season, a long list of players are on the injury report, including several stars.
76ers star Joel Embiid is out for the season finale following his season-ending surgery on his left knee earlier this season. The former MVP appeared in only 19 games this season for Philadelphia, as concerns have been raised on the long-term future of the talented big after playing just 58 games across the past two seasons.
Embiid is under contract for the Sixers through the 2027-28 season but has a player option for $69 million for the 2028-29 season that he'd more than likely accept, given his medical history. Truly one of the most skilled bigs over the last decade in the NBA, injuries have derailed what could've been a Hall of Fame career for him.
Tip-off at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 1:00 p.m. EST, as Sixers fans will divert their attention to a critical NBA Draft lottery next month that could result in them losing their coveted first-round pick.
