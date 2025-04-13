Sports Radio Star Makes Bold LeBron James, Michael Jordan Statement
There have been many all-time greats to play in the NBA, whether that was back in the 1960s or even those playing now. However when it comes down to the debate for the greatest player of all time, also referred to as the NBA GOAT, it's clear that it comes down to two names: LeBron James and Michael Jordan.
While Jordan has been long retired and exited the league as the greatest of all time, James is still playing and has a chance to add a few more accolades to his resume before he calls it. However, sports radio host Dan Patrick shared a bold statement on the long-lasting debate.
"LeBron could win 7 titles; he would never be considered better than Michael Jordan in the public consciousness," Patrick said on an appearance on Gil's Arena with Gilbert Arenas. While Patrick did say he thinks James has had the greatest basketball career in terms of the totality of it, he still thinks Jordan has a leg up on him.
In a debate that will continue for generations or until the next GOAT candidate arises, there will always be arguments for one player over the other. However, James' longevity will have him end his career near the top of a lot of all-time lists, which many will argue down the line.
Regardless, it appears that sports personalities like Patrick believe that Jordan won't be topped by James anytime soon.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Josh Giddey's Injury News Before Bulls-76ers
Anthony Edwards’ Michael Jordan Statement After 44-Point Game Goes Viral