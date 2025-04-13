Bulls News

Sports Radio Star Makes Bold LeBron James, Michael Jordan Statement

Sports radio star Dan Patrick makes bold take on LeBron James and Michael Jordan debate

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
There have been many all-time greats to play in the NBA, whether that was back in the 1960s or even those playing now. However when it comes down to the debate for the greatest player of all time, also referred to as the NBA GOAT, it's clear that it comes down to two names: LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

While Jordan has been long retired and exited the league as the greatest of all time, James is still playing and has a chance to add a few more accolades to his resume before he calls it. However, sports radio host Dan Patrick shared a bold statement on the long-lasting debate.

"LeBron could win 7 titles; he would never be considered better than Michael Jordan in the public consciousness," Patrick said on an appearance on Gil's Arena with Gilbert Arenas. While Patrick did say he thinks James has had the greatest basketball career in terms of the totality of it, he still thinks Jordan has a leg up on him.

In a debate that will continue for generations or until the next GOAT candidate arises, there will always be arguments for one player over the other. However, James' longevity will have him end his career near the top of a lot of all-time lists, which many will argue down the line.

Suns guard Dan Majerle defends Bulls guard Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in 1993 in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless, it appears that sports personalities like Patrick believe that Jordan won't be topped by James anytime soon.

