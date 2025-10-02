Josh Giddey Held Out of Practice Due to New Injury Precaution
The Chicago Bulls roster is all set to go for the 2025-26 season, after ironing out Josh Giddey's contract situation in early September to bring him back on a four-year, $100 million deal. Featuring new additions in Isaac Okoro and Noa Essengue, the Bulls will look relatively the same as last year.
In a weakened Eastern Conference with Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum dealing with torn Achilles injuries, the Bulls have a chance to get back into the postseason for the first time since 2022. However, a lot of that relies on that play of Giddey, especially if he can play a full season like he did in the second half of last year. But injuries are always something to keep an eye out with him.
Josh Giddey Suffers Practice Injury
Chicago Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson reported that on Wednesday, Giddey "was held out of some contact work as precaution after ankle tweak. He practiced otherwise." Giddey tweaked his ankle during practice on Tuesday, a concerning sign for someone who has a recent history of ankle troubles.
During the 2024 Olympics with Team Australia, Giddey suffered a ruptured ankle ligament while playing in the Paris Olympics. However, he was still able to play in the Bulls' season opener of the 2024-25 season, but it raised concerns about a player who played in 80 and 76 games in his two prior seasons.
Then, during the 2024-25 NBA season, Giddey would end up spraining the same ankle in a March 10th contest against the Indiana Pacers. He'd go on to miss the next three games, as well as sitting out the second night of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings on the 20th.
Now, while this injury isn't being viewed as serious, it's a concerning sign for Bulls fans who have seen now three ankle injuries in the span of 13 months. Additionally, it's unclear if it's the same ankle, but regardless, something to monitor.
The Bulls are set to begin their preseason schedule next Tuesday on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they'll face a familiar face in Lonzo Ball, who was dealt there this offseason for Isaac Okoro. Chicago has five games on their preseason schedule, so it will be interesting to monitor if Giddey is healthy and available for those contests.
As for the regular season, Chicago opens the season at home on Wednesday, October 22nd, against the Detroit Pistons.