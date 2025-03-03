Josh Giddey Joins Luka Doncic on Historic NBA List vs Pacers
The Chicago Bulls suffered yet another loss on Sunday, getting taken down by the Indiana Pacers 127-112. The Pacers were led by Aaron Nesmith with 27 points, while All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton put together a 17-point, 12-assist double-double.
The Bulls have now lost eight of their last ten games, but there have been a couple of bright spots through their struggles. 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey seems to be turning into a franchise cornerstone. Giddey had 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in Sunday's loss while notching NBA history.
Giddey reached 1,500 career defensive rebounds on Sunday, joining Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic as the only guards in NBA history to reach that mark before the age of 23, per Bulls PR.
Doncic has cemented himself as one of the league's top players, earning five consecutive All-NBA First Team honors. While Giddey is not near Doncic's level in that aspect, Chicago's 6-foot-8 point guard has shown the versatility to take his game to the next level in the future.
Giddey is now averaging 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists through 57 games this season, becoming one of the league's most promising young stars. Many fans counted Giddey out when he was traded from the OKC Thunder to the Bulls in the offseason, but the 22-year-old continues to prove any doubters wrong with his strong play this season.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls