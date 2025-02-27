Josh Giddey Joins Michael Jordan on Historic Bulls List vs Clippers
The Chicago Bulls acquired 22-year-old guard Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason, and even though many people did not like the move, the young point guard has proven everyone wrong.
Giddey is averaging 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season, but has been on a tear recently. Through his last three games, Giddey averaged 25.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 3.4 stocks with insane 58.1/71.4/100.0 shooting splits. Giddey has been on fire and continued his hot streak on Wednesday night.
In a home loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday, Giddey dropped 21 points, 12 assists, and 8 rebounds, shooting 8-14 from the field and 4-4 from deep.
With another monster performance from Giddey, he officially joins an exclusive Bulls list. Giddey joins Michael Jordan and Clem Haskins as the only players in Bulls franchise history to record four consecutive 20-point double-doubles.
While Giddey has been on a historic stretch, the Bulls are just 1-3 in those four games. Still, the young guard has been doing everything he can to help the Bulls stay as competitive as possible and is proving himself as a franchise cornerstone moving forward.
When Giddey is joining the best player in franchise history on lists like these, it is a strong sign of great things to come from the young guard.
