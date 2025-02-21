Josh Giddey Joins Michael Jordan on Historic List vs Knicks
On Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls visited one of the most prolific stadiums in NBA history, Madison Square Garden, to take on the New York Knicks.
The game was highly contested from the onset and led to a fierce battle in overtime where ultimately the Bulls fell to the Knicks 111-113 after failing to hit a go-ahead shot in OT. Despite losing the game, one of the shining spots for Chicago was the play of Josh Giddey.
The Bulls have had a history of guards who loved to showcase their skills at Madison Square Garden, from Derrick Rose to Michael Jordan. Thursday night saw the emergence of another shooting guard who joined an elite list.
According to Chicago Bulls PR, Giddey became the first Bulls guard since Michael Jordan to record a 25 points, 15 rebound game. The last time it was done was during the 1997-98 season when Jordan did it against Orlando on November 5, 1997.
Josh Giddey brought his A-game out Thursday in Madison Square Garden totaling 27 points, a season-high 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 61/67/100 shooting splits.
Giddey came into this season his fair share of doubters but has been a stable producer for the Bulls all season long. Joining the likes of Michael Jordan has only solidified his work ethic and commitment to providing whatever the Bulls need of him.
