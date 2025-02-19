Chicago Bulls Reportedly Release Player Due to Unexpected Injury
The Chicago Bulls went into the All-Star break on a four-game losing streak, dropping to 22-33 on the season and sitting in tenth place in the Eastern Conference. Now, coming out of the All-Star break, the Bulls are already making some roster changes.
After discovering that he will be sidelined for four weeks due to a knee injury, the Bulls have reportedly decided to waive center Adama Sanogo, per Chris Haynes. Sanogo was on a two-way contract, freeing up space for the Bulls to bring in healthy, young talent.
Sanogo, 23, went undrafted in 2023 after winning an NCAA Championship with UCONN. The 6-foot-9 big man is a force inside and has shown his dominance in the G League.
Through 11 regular season games with the Windy City Bulls, Sanogo is averaging 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks, shooting 52.8% from the field. Sanogo has appeared in 13 career games through two seasons with the Bulls, averaging just 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.
Sanogo is a young talent with tons of potential as a dominant interior force. The Bulls cutting ties with the 23-year-old is a surprising move and seems like a poor decision after announcing that he would miss approximately four weeks due to injury. Cutting a player after announcing their injury does not look like a good move by the franchise, but the NBA can be a ruthless business.
