Josh Giddey Makes Emotional Statement on Social Media Backlash
The past year has been an incredibly rough one for Josh Giddey when it comes to using social media. Ever since Giddey's controversial relationship with a minor that he claimed innocence to, he can't use social media without facing backlash.
The moments that Giddey has used social media have deeply hurt him.
In an exclusive interview with Will Gottlieb of All Chgo, Giddey gave a very emotional statement to the problems he's been facing online.
“I see everything, and it’s hard, because we’re people first," Giddey said. "Obviously we’re athletes, and we’ve got a big platform, and we’re viewed by millions and people around the world. But it obviously hurts to see that stuff."
The hate that Giddey has received has made him want to view the world from a different perspective. One where he appreciates the life that he's been living and the game of basketball more than he did before. It's a matter of not letting online comments bother him.
"But at the same time, you’ve got to look at it from a different perspective: you’re living out your dream, you’re in the NBA," Giddey said. "You shouldn’t let online stuff and comments like that bother you too much. But as easier said than done, because we read it and we see it, and a lot of people will see 99 great things, but you remember the one bad thing you see.”
The online discourse surrounding Josh Giddey's name won't be dying down any time soon. The best thing that he can do moving forward is to figure out a way not to let it bother him and practice what he's preaching.
