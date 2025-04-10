Josh Giddey Makes NBA History in Bulls vs Heat
Coming off a crushing loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Chicago Bulls went into the second leg of their back-to-back against the Miami Heat on a mission to get back in the win column. The Bulls defeated the Heat 119-111 at home, led by an incredible performance from star guard Josh Giddey.
Giddey dropped 28 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks on 11-19 shooting from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc. Giddey became the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game, per Stathead.
Giddey is having an unbelievable debut season with the Bulls after getting traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer, but he has taken his game to an All-NBA level recently.
Since the All-Star break, Giddey is now averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with impressive 50.0/45.7/80.9 shooting splits, leading the Bulls to a 12-7 record in that span and helping them clinch a spot in the play-in tournament.
Giddey and the Bulls now finish their 2024-25 regular season against the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers before heading into the play-in tournament, and certainly could make enough noise to earn a playoff spot.
The Bulls are now just half a game behind the eighth-place Atlanta Hawks, as Giddey's historic game on Wednesday night could have been huge for Chicago's postseason chances.
