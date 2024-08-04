Josh Giddey Ranked Over Devin Booker, Anthony Davis on Big Paris Olympics List
The 2024 Paris Olympics basketball Group Phase has concluded. With some great individual and team performances thus far, there are several teams who have their sights set on gold.
This includes Australia, who went 2-1 in Group B. One of Australia’s best players is Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey who has averaged 15.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in three games. Helping lead Australia to the knockout round, Giddey has done a bit of everything for his country.
HoopsHype has been releasing an updated Olympics MVP ladder based on their Global Rating, and Giddey currently ranks 15th over Team USA stars like Devin Booker and Anthony Davis.
Giddey is the second ranked Australian on this list, with his teammate Jock Landale coming in fourth behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and RJ Barrett. It's important to note that a list like this is going to be impacted by a player's role on their respective team, as Giddey is relied upon much more on Australia's roster than players like Davis and Booker are for Team USA.
Next season will be Giddey’s first with Chicago, having spent the first three years of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giddey was sent to Chicago this summer in a trade that sent Alex Caruso to the Thunder. With the Bulls in a rebuild, Giddey projects to be heavily featured next season.
