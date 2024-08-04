Bulls News

Josh Giddey Ranked Over Devin Booker, Anthony Davis on Big Paris Olympics List

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey has played well at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Joey Linn

Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Australia guard Josh Giddey (3) is defended by Spain forward Xabi Lopez-Arostegui (6) in men's Group A play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Australia guard Josh Giddey (3) is defended by Spain forward Xabi Lopez-Arostegui (6) in men's Group A play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 Paris Olympics basketball Group Phase has concluded. With some great individual and team performances thus far, there are several teams who have their sights set on gold.

This includes Australia, who went 2-1 in Group B. One of Australia’s best players is Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey who has averaged 15.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in three games. Helping lead Australia to the knockout round, Giddey has done a bit of everything for his country.

HoopsHype has been releasing an updated Olympics MVP ladder based on their Global Rating, and Giddey currently ranks 15th over Team USA stars like Devin Booker and Anthony Davis.

Giddey is the second ranked Australian on this list, with his teammate Jock Landale coming in fourth behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and RJ Barrett. It's important to note that a list like this is going to be impacted by a player's role on their respective team, as Giddey is relied upon much more on Australia's roster than players like Davis and Booker are for Team USA.

Next season will be Giddey’s first with Chicago, having spent the first three years of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giddey was sent to Chicago this summer in a trade that sent Alex Caruso to the Thunder. With the Bulls in a rebuild, Giddey projects to be heavily featured next season.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News