Josh Giddey Reacts To NBA Champion’s New Contract
The Chicago Bulls weren't close to winning an NBA title this season, but it hasn't kept some of their players from celebrating their ex-coworkers' success.
After re-negotiating his contract, Oklahoma City Thunder center Jaylin Williams earned a $6 million annual promotion with a three-year extension keeping him with the franchise through the 2027-28 season. While he appeared in just two games during the NBA Finals, he served a big role for the team during their Western Conference Semifinals win over the Denver Nuggets.
Josh Giddey, Williams' former teammate in Oklahoma City, was sure to give the center his flowers.
"That boy can play some $50 boo hands now!" he wrote on Instagram.
The Thunder acquired Williams in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and opted to decline his $2.1 million team option for the upcoming season to prioritize keeping him with the Thunder beyond his rookie contract. Last season, Williams averaged 5.9 points and 5.6 rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3.
Giddey, meanwhile, departed Oklahoma City in a trade that sent Alex Caruso — another player who played a large role in winning the team's first championship — to the Thunder last offseason. He's since averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists on 47 percent shooting from the field.
The Bulls have more room to grow before becoming Eastern Conference contenders, but with the addition of Noa Essengue via the 2025 NBA Draft and Isaac Okoro in a trade for Lonzo Ball, Chicago seems to be improving at the margins.
