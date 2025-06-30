Bulls News

Ex-Lakers, Bulls Star Responds To LeBron James' Comment

Former NBA All-Star Ron Artest responded to LeBron James' recent comment about his game

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer for a reason, as he's consistently been one of the premier players in the league for over 20 years now. He's come across plenty of great players, but one defender stood out to him.

Former Chicago Bulls star Ron Artest (now Metta World Peace) received one of the biggest compliments a player could ever receive in the game of basketball. In a recent episode of LeBron James' "Mind The Game" podcast, LeBron gave the ultimate compliment to Artest's game, which prompted a response from the 2004 Defensive Player of the Year.

When Steve Nash asked LeBron about the greatest defenders he ever faced throughout his career, Artest was the name the four-time NBA champion and MVP went to without hesitation.

"Ron Artest," James said. "Really good with his hands, laterally was strong as an ox. I played against him during my early years when he was with Indiana. it was challenging, for sure. You know, he was one of the best defenders probably I've played against."

On a recent appearance on Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena" podcast, Artest responded to LeBron's ultimate compliment by telling an old war story and paying his respect in return.

"I remember at 15 years old in Chicago, he was there," Artest said. "Jordan was there, Barkley was a little older. I see LeBron walking to the gym, and everybody was talking about LeBron. I didn't play against him in his first game, but I watched him."

"Then I went up against him, and he was on a fast break coming full speed. As I tried to grab him, he was still going up, so I put him on the floor. That was at 15. He was already ready. If I didn't put him on the floor, he was going right through it."

"Then playing against him (in the first NBA game), he got 25 against me," Artest continued. "Nobody was getting that much. Not in my prime. I was like, 'Yo, this dude is the real deal. ' He gave me 25 and he was like, 'Is this your best defender?' He said that to the crowd in Indiana. I was so heated. I had a couple of good games against LeBron where I maybe got the best of him, but not many."

Even though players like Andre Iguodala and Kawhi Leonard had more notable defensive performances against James, Artest gets to hold that crown for now.

WILL DESPART

Will Despart is a Las Vegas-based sportswriter who covers the NBA for OnSI. He also writes for Ballislife and handles multiple beats for The Sporting Tribune, including the Las Vegas Aces and Las Vegas Raiders. His reporting has been featured in newspapers across the country through the Field Level Media news wire.

