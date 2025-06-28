New Report On Bulls Trade Plans After Lonzo Ball Deal
The post-All-Star break stretch for the Chicago Bulls was a defining point for the franchise, as the organization began to see which players could be a part of this franchise moving forward. Both Josh Giddey and Coby White looked like All-Star-level talents, while rookie Matas Buzelis averaged 13 points per game after the break.
However, it's clear there are still several players on this roster who could be moved or are not aligned with the roster's timeline. After adding two international prospects in Noa Essengue and Rocco Zikarsky in the 2025 NBA Draft and trading away Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday morning, a new report indicates who could be on the trade block next in the Windy City.
According to Bulls insider K.C. Johnson, the Bulls are still active in the trade market with free agency set to begin on Monday. "Bulls remain active in trade market. FWIW, I’ve heard more chatter surrounding Ayo Dosunmu than Coby White," Johnson wrote in a recent X post.
Dosunmu, the Bulls' 38th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, earned 40 starts as a rookie coming out of Illinois. This past season, he averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds, but his season was cut short after having season-ending left shoulder surgery. Dosunmu's contract expires after the 2025-26 season, as he's set to make $7.5 million next year.
As mentioned by Johnson, the trade chatter seems to surround Dosunmu more than White, as White's price tag is likely higher given his 24.5 points-per-game average after the All-Star break. At $7.5 million, Dosunmu's contract should allow for most teams to make offers on him.
