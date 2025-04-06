Bulls News

NBA Executives Compare Cooper Flagg to Chicago Bulls Legend

Duke sensation Cooper Flagg is being compared to some very elite company

Jeremy Lambert

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a play against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils fell in the final four to Houston on Saturday night. Now, all eyes turn to Flagg's future in the NBA, where he is expected to be the number one overall pick.

ESPN recently published an article giving Flagg's best NBA comparison, and one NBA Eastern Conference general manager believes Flagg could be similar to Scottie Pippen.

"I say Scottie because he could have been a No. 1 guy, and was after MJ left [Chicago], but he became by far the best No. 2. I think Cooper will be a hell of a No. 2, but he might need a top 10 [player] running mate with him. He can obviously prove me wrong, but I don't see him as a No. 1 guy on a championship team in his career," said the anonymous GM.

Pippen was drafted fifth overall by the Seattle Supersonics in 1987 but was traded to the Bulls on draft night. He went on to win six NBA Championships alongside Michael Jordan.

pippen
Jan. 20, 2011; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Scottie Pippen prior to the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images / Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

Pippen averaged 23.6 points, 10 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.1 steals as a 21-year-old senior at Central Arkansas. He went on to average 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, two steals, and 0.8 blocks during his 17-year NBA career. Along with his six NBA titles, Pippen made NBA All-Defense ten times and was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.

Flagg averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks as an 18-year-old freshman during what his likely to be his lone college season. Many are expecting superstar potential out of the Duke forward, similar to what they expected out of Duke forward Zion Williamson.

Whether or not Flagg can live up to that potential, remains to be seen.

