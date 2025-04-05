Josh Giddey Joins Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic in NBA History
Since the NBA All-Star break, the Chicago Bulls have been one of the league's nice surprises.
It seemed like the Bulls were going to be dead in the water after trading away DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Alex Caruso. Instead, the team has found a new star backcourt in Josh Giddey and Coby White.
Giddey's performances since the All-Star break have made him legitimately worthy of getting a really nice contract this offseason. Most recently, against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, Giddey put up another historic stat line.
Against the Trail Blazers, Giddey put up 15 points, 19 rebounds, and 12 assists. It was a stat line no other play in NBA history has put up since Luka Doncic and Russell Westbrook.
His co-partner, Coby White, put up another fantastic stat line of 31 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds about the Portland Trail Blazers himself.
About two months ago, Giddey addressed his contractual dilemma with Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
‘‘I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about it,’’ Giddey told the Sun-Times. ‘‘Every player in the league thinks about it, but I don’t let it impact what I do on the floor. I don’t come out here with any preconceived ideas of how I want to play or the numbers I want to put up to earn X amount of dollars or whatever it may be.’’
It's safe to say, with how Giddey's been performing since the All-Star break, that he won't have to worry about his upcoming contract anymore.
