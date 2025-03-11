Josh Giddey Ruled Out In Bulls-Pacers
The Chicago Bulls probably didn't expect themselves to be in a playoff race this season, even more so after trading away Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. However, they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night with a chance to further separate themselves from the 11th-seeded Philadelphia 76ers to punch their ticket to the play-in tournament next month.
While the Bulls only have four wins in their last 10 games, a reason for their record not being worse has been the stellar play from guard Josh Giddey. Entering Monday, Giddey has averaged 22.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 9.0 assists since the All-Star break. Unfortunately for Bulls fans, his night came to an early end against the Pacers.
Giddey suffered a right ankle injury in the second half, causing him to miss the rest of the game against the Pacers. Giddey ended the contest playing 28 minutes, finishing with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Another double-double for Giddey, he continues to make a case for his upcoming contract negotiation.
However, fans will be concerned until they hear an update, as Giddey injured the same ankle that caused him problems during the 2024 Olympics with Australia. Even though the Bulls might not be focused on winning, Giddey has been showing great signs for the team going forward.
The Bulls ended up defeating the Pacers 121-103, extending their winning streak to three in a row.
