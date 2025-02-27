Josh Giddey's Heartfelt Statement on Ben Simmons
The Chicago Bulls welcomed the Los Angeles Clippers to the United Center on Wednesday night, with the Bulls coming off a blowout win and the Clippers holding a three-game losing streak. Even though it was a contest expected to go in favor of Los Angeles, anything can happen in the NBA.
After hitting a clutch three to put the game away, the Clippers squeezed out a 122-117 win. While the game won't get many storylines, given it wasn't a marquee matchup, it was a showdown between two of the top Australian talents in the NBA. After the game, Bulls guard Josh Giddey shared a statement on his Australian counterpart.
"We've stayed close and as I came to the NBA, we've gotten closer," Giddey said regarding Clippers guard Ben Simmons. "That's a guy I've always rooted for."
While Simmons is no longer the All-NBA caliber player he once was in Philadelphia, he proved Wednesday against the Bulls that he still can impact the game by adding eight assists and eight rebounds. On the other hand, Giddey is amid his best career basketball, averaging 25.3 points and 13.3 rebounds since the All-Star break.
On top of sharing some kind words on Simmons, Giddey also received a signed jersey from Simmons in which he posted to his Instagram.
Unfortunately for Giddey and Simmons, Wednesday was the last time those two teams will meet this season, but it appears both players are trending in the right direction in their basketball careers.
