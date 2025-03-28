Josh Giddey's Insane Half-Court Game-Winner in Lakers-Bulls Goes Viral
When all hope was lost, the Chicago Bulls pulled it off.
The Bulls hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, and the highly-anticipated rematch in Chicago could not have been crazier. The Lakers were coming off a win over the Indiana Pacers due to a game-winning buzzer-beater by LeBron James, but LA got a taste of their own medicine the very next night.
The Bulls trailed the Lakers by five with just 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but a Patrick Williams three-pointer, Josh Giddey inbounds steal, and Coby White three-pointer quickly gave Chicago the lead.
Via Hoop Central: "THIS BULLS SEQUENCE. 🔥🔥🔥"
Then, when it couldn't get any crazier, it did.
Lakers star Austin Reaves quickly went for a layup to regain the lead with just 3.3 seconds remaining. So, with no timeouts, the Bulls had to work quickly. Bulls guard Josh Giddey took matters into his own hands, draining a shot from half-court as time expired to win the game for Chicago and stun the Lakers.
Giddey's game-winning buzzer-beater from half-court has sent social media into a frenzy.
Via Underdog NBA: "Austin Reaves takes the lead back...
JOSH GIDDEY FROM HALFCOURT FOR THE WIN"
Via NBA: "JOSH GIDDEY WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FROM HALF COURT
COMPLETES AN 18-POINT 4Q COMEBACK FOR THE BULLS!!"
Via Hoop Central: "🚨JOSH GIDDEY HALF-COURT GAME WINNER🚨
WHAT AN ENDING."
Thanks to the late heroics from Giddey, the Bulls take down the Lakers for the second time in five days. Completing an 18-point fourth-quarter comeback against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Lakers is unbelievable, as Giddey just cemented himself as a Bulls legend.