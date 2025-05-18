Josh Giddey Sends Message to OKC Thunder for Game 7 vs Nuggets
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Josh Giddey sent a message of support to his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates ahead of their highly anticipated clash with the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.
In a Snapchat story posted on Friday night, Giddey expressed his belief that the winner of Sunday's Game 7 will go on to win the NBA Finals. He even went a step further and said that if it's not going to be his Bulls, then he wants to see the Thunder take home their first NBA title.
"I think the winner of game 7 okc v Denver will win the whole thing," Giddey posted. "(and) if the Bulls can't win it then I want okc to win it."
Giddey spent the first four seasons of his NBA career in Oklahoma City, starting in each of his 210 regular-season appearances with the team from 2021-2024. The Thunder drafted Giddey sixth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft before eventually dealing him to Chicago in exchange for Alex Caruso last June.
Giddey's words of encouragement got an endearing response from the Thunder fanbase, even if his tenure there had a somewhat disappointing ending. Oklahoma City enters Sunday's Game 7 as substantial favorites after winning 68 games during the regular season, though that's largely because of the questions surrounding the health of Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.
The Thunder are seeking to advance to their first Western Conference Finals since blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Warriors in 2016. Game 7 tips off at 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday on ABC, with the winner advancing to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a series starting on Tuesday.