Kevin Durant Makes Viral Claim on Michael Jordan, LeBron James
Kevin Durant has been in the news lately for a variety of reasons, the notable being his trade from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets. The star is now continuing his career with his fifth team, becoming the forefront of a potential championship contender next season.
Another reason why the 36-year-old is generating buzz is due to his presence on social media. Durant has always been extremely active on X, formerly known as Twitter, and has been going at it with fans lately due to the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
One user on X pulled a clip from Durant's guest appearance on James' podcast with Steve Nash, Mind the Game. Durant took a comedic jab at Jordan, saying, "Some people say, 'I want to go play baseball,' and then want to come back, and some want to play 22 straight."
Durant was referring to Jordan leaving the Bulls to pursue baseball. The fan then took a not-so-comedic jab at the Rockets' star, bringing up his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder and join the Golden State Warriors back in 2016.
Durant got into a back-and-forth with the fan, but left it with a simple message. The fact of the matter is that Jordan did, in fact, retire three total times. Whether or not you use that in the GOAT debate is up to you, and Durant stated he is still a huge M.J. fan.
"Mj retired 3 times," Durant tweeted. "It’s okay to call that out my brother, I got 1 million dollars worth of Mj shoes in my house hahaha. It’s okay, he retired 3 times and still the goat. Ima applaud that just like Ima applaud playing 22 years at an ELITE level. I like basketball tho, you love individuals more."
