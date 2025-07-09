New Report on Potential Josh Giddey Trade
The topic of how the new CBA has affected free agency has been a popular conversation as of late, especially after Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green publicly criticized the structure of the aprons. Regardless of where people stand on that topic, the matter of fact is that four major restricted free agents are unsigned, with their asking prices all reported to be north of $25 million.
One of those players is Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls, as reports indicate he's seeking a deal similar to Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. However, the two sides have yet to agree to a deal, and a new report from K.C. Johnson indicates where things could go.
"We’ve all documented that the Brooklyn Nets were the only team with significant salary cap space to sign Josh Giddey to a massive offer sheet. That space dried up with their trade acquisition of Michael Porter Jr. from the Denver Nuggets. So Josh Giddey has nowhere to go—unless there’s a sign-and-trade," Johnson reported.
"As of today, I’ve not heard of any sign-and-trade machinations involving Josh Giddey. That’s not to say one couldn’t materialize down the road, but I’ll emphasize—as I’ve said ad nauseam—both the Bulls and Giddey want to get a deal done," he added.
As mentioned, the Bulls are in a position of power with Giddey since no other teams can offer him what he wants, salary-wise. Therefore, the only options that could really play out are a sign-and-trade, Giddey resigns with the Bulls for a long-term deal, or he signs the qualifying offer to enter unrestricted free agency next summer.
