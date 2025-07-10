NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Statement After Bulls Opportunity
Not many Japanese-born basketball players have had the chance to make the NBA. The most notable in recent memory has been current Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, who has carved out a solid career since bursting onto the scene with Gonzaga. However, this past season, another Japanese-born player graced the NBA.
Joining the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-way contract, guard Yuki Kawamura grew rapidly in popularity over his time with the team. From getting praise from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to learning slang from Ja Morant, Grizzlies fans were sad to see him go this offseason. Now, joining the Chicago Bulls for the Summer League, Kawamura recently shared a statement ahead of his Bulls debut in Las Vegas.
"I just want to win," Kawamura said in a video shared by the Bulls' social media team. He went on to add that he's a big Michael Jordan fan and that he's enjoying his time so far. Seeing this, fans took to social media to share their reactions to Kawamura's recent video appearance.
"I can clearly see difference of his body from last season. He is locked in," one fan shared.
"Give him a two-way contract please!!!!!!" another fan said.
"Pls give him a two-way deal!!" a user added.
"GO! Yuki!!!" a user replied.
"Yuki !" a fan commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, a ton of support has poured in for Kawamura, as he has the entire nation of Japan backing him. Even though he is limited by his short stature, that won't stop him from trying to earn another two-way spot and also entertain the fans with his play.
Related Articles
New Report on Potential Josh Giddey Trade
New Report on Chicago Bulls, Josh Giddey Free Agency Talks
Cleveland Cavaliers Make Lonzo Ball Announcement After Bulls Trade