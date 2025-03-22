Key Lakers Players Upgraded for Bulls Game
For the past few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have not had the fortune of being healthy. After weeks of waiting, it seems like that fortune is finally going to change.
On top of LeBron James hopefully returning against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, the team was hoping for a few other players to return healthy.
On Friday night, it was revealed that both Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent were listed as questionable against the Chicago Bulls.
However, both the players were unexpectedly upgraded to probable on Saturday morning. Hachimura is probable with left patellar tendinopathy and Vincent is probable with left knee injury management.
Hachimura has not played a game for the Lakers since February 27 against the Minnesota Timberwolves; he's missed the last 10 games for the Lakers due to injury. Through 50 games this season, Hachimura was averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.5. assists on 51/41/77 shooting from the field.
Gabe Vincent, on the other hand, just played in the team's last game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. His status was suddenly downgraded on Friday night and then suddenly upgraded on Saturday night. Through 60 games this season, he's averaged 6.2 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.2 rebounds on 40/35/67 shooting from the field.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. EST on Saturday night.
