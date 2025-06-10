Lakers Legend Makes Big Michael Jordan Statement
When it comes to who was the king of the 1990s in the NBA, there's only one answer: Michael Jordan. The Chicago Bulls legend won six NBA Finals during that decade, and could've won more had he not taken time off to retire and play baseball. He also didn't accomplish this alone, as he had Hall of Famers in Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen to help him capture all those rings.
Looking beyond the '90s, Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal dominated the start of the 2000s with three-straight NBA titles alongside Kobe Bryant. However, in a recent interview with Ashley Nevel, O'Neal revealed what a partnership between him and Jordan would look like during the '90s.
"We win nine instead of six," O'Neal said when asked about him and Jordan teaming up in the '90s during a hypothetical question. While O'Neal did help the Orlando Magic make one NBA Finals during his time there, he spent most of his tenure in Orlando watching Jordan capture countless championships.
During O'Neal's four years in Orlando from 1992 to 1996, he averaged 27.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. One of the most physically dominant players in the history of the NBA, dealing with both O'Neal and Jordan would've been tough for opposing defenses.
However, fans will never know what that partnership would've looked like, but Jordan having O'Neal next to him surely would've made things easier.
