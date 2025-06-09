Michael Jordan's Long-Term Rival Makes Surprising Statement
Legendary Detroit Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan were perhaps each other's biggest adversaries over the course of their respective playing careers. This, of course, led to plenty of bad blood and sour comments over the years, especially after Jordan played a role in keeping Thomas off the "Dream Team."
Given the well-publicized rivalry between the two and the many disparaging comments Thomas has made regarding Jordan over the years, it may come as a surprise that Thomas actually did have something nice to say about the "GOAT" in a 2022 episode of The Pivot with Ryan Clark.
"What Michael Jordan did for the NBA? Hey, man, we're all still eating off of that," Thomas said. "Michael Jordan was good for business. He was great for business. What Michael Jordan did for the NBA and our league, he took it to a level that none of us could. We appreciate him for that. We honor him for that."
Thomas and Jordan met four times in the NBA playoffs between 1988 and 1991, with Thomas' Pistons winning the first three of those matchups before finally falling to the Bulls in '91 en route to Michael Jordan's first of six NBA championships.
Thomas also held a 36-29 record over Jordan in the regular season, proving he was one of the few players who got the better of the oft-considered greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan got the last laugh, however, by winning six NBA championships and keeping Thomas away from immortality at the '92 Olympics.
