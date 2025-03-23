Josh Giddey Makes NBA History in Bulls vs Lakers
The Chicago Bulls did the unexpected on Saturday night. Somehow, the Bulls blew out a fully healthy Los Angeles Lakers team on the road, in a game that was total dominance.
From early in the game, it looked like the Bulls were playing in an extra gear, and the Lakers just couldn't catch up. Among those who looked amazing on the court was Chicago's starting guard Josh Giddey
In 33 minutes, Giddey put up 15 points, 17 assists, 10 rebounds, and 8 steals on 46/50/67 shooting from the field. It was a rare moment of a player somehow almost achieving a quadruple-double in the modern NBA. The last player to do so was David Robinson on February 17, 1994. Even though Giddey didn't have a quadruple-double, his stat line was still historic.
According to the Chicago Bulls, no one in NBA history has ever put up Giddey's stat line.
As a team, the Chicago Bulls shot 58/46/75 from the field and somehow tallied 41 assists and 17 steals against the Lakers. As a whole, Saturday night's game looked like one of the most dominant offensive performances from a team in NBA history.
After the win, the Chicago Bulls now have a 1.5 game lead over the 10th seed. The team is even somehow two games behind the Orlando Magic for the 8th seed. With the way Chicago's playing, there's actually a decent chance that they could make the playoffs from the play-in tournament.
