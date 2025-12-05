The Chicago Bulls went from early-season party crasher to Eastern Conference bottom-feeder in the blink of an eye.

The team has gone 3-11 in their last 14 games and now ranks 11th in the Eastern Conference. While there is still plenty of time for them to creep back into the Play-In Tournament picture for the fourth year in a row, whether or not they should is a very fair question. The franchise has refused to prioritize draft positioning year after year, and there has arguably been no better time to change that philosophy than now.

The 2026 NBA Draft class is viewed as one of the deepest in quite some time. There are multiple players currently duking it out for the No.1 spot, with many believing there could be multiple superstar-level players picked at the top of the board.

With that in mind, a five-game losing streak to weak competition feels like the perfect time for Bulls fans to familiarize themselves with some of the big names. Below you'll find some info on the players who are widely considered to make up this year's Top 5. Can the Bulls get lucky?

Darryn Peterson – Kansas

Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

STATS: 21.5 PTS (60.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT%), 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL

Darryn Peterson has become the favorite to hear his name called first in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Kansas Jayhawks standout is considered by many to be the best guard prospect the league has seen in years. Why? Well, it's extremely difficult to find the holes in his game.

Peterson is the kind of player who impacts every area of the box score. He is as polished as a freshman can be with his innate three-level scoring ability that couples raw athleticism with crafty playmaking. On top of that, he is an engaged and hard-working defender who provides good positional size and even better positional length.

Health has been the only problem for Peterson as he begins his college career. The guard has played only two games due to a lingering hamstring injury. Nevertheless, the fact that he has remained the clear favorite among NBA scouts – especially in THIS class – speaks volumes about his potential. While you can never declare anyone a can't-miss prospect, Peterson has the kind of wise-above-his-year skillset that puts him as close to that descriptor as you can get.

If the odds ended up in the Chicago Bulls' favor, Peterson would be the easy choice. While Josh Giddey may be their point guard of the future, Peterson has the kind of versatility and raw scoring ability that should fit alongside the pass-first ballhandler.

AJ Dybantsa – BYU

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

STATS: 19.4 PTS (54.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT%), 6.3 REB, 2.6 AST

One of the most well-known names in college basketball, AJ Dybantsa was once seen as the projected No. 1 overall pick. The modern NBA has leaned heavily on wings with explosive athleticism and on-ball playmaking ability, which is exactly what Dybantsa provides.

The six-foot-nine wing with a seven-foot wingspan can gracefully sink shots over any competition while also powering past bigger players at the rim. On top of that, he is a true threat in transition both on and off the ball. He can be a one-man fastbreak or hustle his way up court for the highlight alley-oop.

Likewise, he has the obvious tools to be an elite two-way player with his quickness, length, and high motor. It's not hard to picture a world where he quickly finds success switching onto players one through four.

The only major question about Dybantsa has centered around his long-range shooting. Can he become a reliable threat? He's off to a decent start with BYU, but he is only taking about 2.5 triples a game. If he can't eventually space out the defense and force them to close out on his shots, his ceiling will feel capped.

Nevertheless, AJ Dybantsa is the kind of high-ranking prodigy player who has been viewed as a pro for years. And you can easily see why when he's on the court. Adding him alongside a player like Matas Buzeis would give the Bulls a fascinating wing duo to build around moving forward.

Potential No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa with a lot of pro buckets tonight 👀



22 PTS | 10-15 FG | 5 AST | 2 STL | 25 MINS pic.twitter.com/K6gYw2c1D4 — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 4, 2025

Cameron Boozer – Duke

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots over Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

STATS: 23.6 PTS (56.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT%), 9.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

No player has looked more dominant to begin the college basketball season than Cameron Boozer.

Son of former Chicago Bulls forward Carlos, the current Duke Blue Devils forward is truly doing it all. While his physical traits are obvious at six-foot-nine and 250 pounds, it's the processing skills and finesse that make him feel like a potential superstar at the next level.

Few players have his combination of strength and skill. He is a great decision-maker both as a passer and a shooter. The touch he provides when taking it to the rim is second to none, and his three-point jumper is dropping at a very encouraging rate.

The forward may not be the most fluid athlete, which could slightly limit him against defending smaller and quicker players. However, there is a clear upside for Boozer to be an elite two-way force. Many have compared him in the past to former Blue Devils No.1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, as well as former All-Star Kevin Love.

If Boozer continues to put up these kinds of numbers, there is a very good chance he works his way past Peterson for the No. 1 spot on every team's big board. If one thing is for sure, the direct connection for Chicago might have them especially interested in Cameron if they grab some lottery luck. Everyone likes a good story!

Nate Ament – Tenneessee

Dec 2, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) shoots against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

STATS: 17.1 PTS (38.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT%), 7.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL

Nate Ament may not be as NBA-ready as the prospects above, but he is another player with very apparent upside. He is a six-foot-nine wing who can create plenty of his own offense. The forward does a good job playing at his own speed and forcing his way into the paint.

What has easily stood out the most early on is his ability to get to the free throw line. While he may only be shooting 38.5 percent from the field, he is shooting 7.3 free throw attempts per game and knocking them down at a 77.3 percent rate.

Indeed, Ament has the feel and craftiness you want to see, but he has to do a better job finishing in the paint. The hope is that this will come as he adds more muscle and grows into his more wiry frame.

All things considered, Ament fits the archetype that Chicago has favored in recent drafts. Would that force them to look elsewhere with a Top 5 pick, though? Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue may share too much overlap with the Tennessee star.

Caleb Wilson – UNC

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks the ball during the first half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game against the Michigan State Spartans at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

STATS: 19.3 PTS (52.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT%), 10.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Caleb Wilson is a competitive and explosive above-the-rim forward who has moved his way up draft boards thanks to a hot start with UNC.

The six-foot-ten big man may not look like the most imposing force, but he sure does play like it. He is relentless on the glass and incredibly hard to stop going downhill. Wilson has a clear knack for pulling off the highlight play, which is bound to keep him on the national radar throughout the college basketball season.

UNC freshman Caleb Wilson puts up his third straight double-double 🔥



23 PTS | 9-13 FG | 12 REB | 4 STL | 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/jDwF2FEj8G — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 19, 2025

While he may not be seen as a very polished or versatile player right now, the flashes are undeniable. He can throw a very high-IQ pass, nail a smooth turnaround jumper, or slice his way through the defense for a slam. Adding the immense room to grow alongside his natural toughness makes Wilson very hard not to like.

For a Bulls team that can do a lot of damage in transition but desperately needs more physicality up front, going with Wilson in the 2026 draft wouldn't be a big surprise.