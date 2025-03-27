LeBron James' Status for Lakers vs Bulls Game
The Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers are set for their second game in a week.
The Lakers are entering this game following a win on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers by one point. This snapped a multi-game losing streak. Luka Doncic was the star in this game, as he finished with 34 points, but LeBron James was the hero with a game-winning tip-in.
As for the Bulls, they are entering this game following a three-game winning streak, including their 10-point win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday, following another electric performance by Coby White. White finished with 37 points, which has solidified him as one of the fastest growing talents in the NBA as of recent.
In the last matchup between the Lakers and Bulls, the Bulls would get the win over the Lakers by 31 points. In this game, White finished with 36 points to help push the Bulls over the finish line.
The Lakers have a couple of players on the injury report ahead of Bulls vs Lakers, but LeBron James isn’t one of them.
James has missed multiple games in the month of March but has been healthy as of late despite battling a groin strain.
James is averaging 24.7 points, 8.4 assists, and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 51/38/77 from the field this season. The Lakers are at their best when he is healthy and on the court, as the 40-year-old star has been on a mission in the final stretch of his career.
Tip-off between the two is set for 8:00 PM EST on Thursday night.
