LeBron James' Strong Bronny James Statement After Lakers-Bulls
After losing against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are officially on a two-game losing streak. Yet somehow, the biggest story of the weekend has been Bronny James' performance against the Milwaukee Bucks.
On Thursday night, Bronny had the best performance of his career, putting up 17 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds on 70% shooting from the field. It was a performance that drew a new wave of praise and criticism.
After the Lakers' blowout loss to the Bulls on Saturday night, LeBron spoke about his son's recent performances and the criticism he's received.
"He's grew up in it, so it's nothing new to him," LeBron said. "The kid is focused and he locks in on his craft. Like I said, he hears everything and uses it as motivation. He's here for a reason and he showed that the other night."
LeBron compared his son's recent performances to what he saw from him before he suffered cardiac arrest on July 13, 2013.
"I've seen he's gotten better from the moment he made his first game back after the incident with USC to the moment to the other night when he stepped on the floor," LeBron said. "He's gotten better and better and better and I think his confidence has gotten better, the work he's putting in. He's starting to feel it once again before he had the incident."
Regardless of how much praise or criticism Bronny James receives, he's still 20 year old who was selected 55th in the NBA draft. There's a certain level of patience that has to come with that.