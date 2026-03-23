Scottie Pippen Fuels Bulls Beef with More Jabs at Michael Jordan in New Ad

The Last Dance came out six years ago, but Scottie Pippen's grudge lives on.

Following the release of the highly anticipated 10-part docuseries about the 90s Chicago Bulls, Pippen joined several players in voicing their displeasure. Gripes centered around the extensive focus on Michael Jordan, as opposed to the many players and coaches who had a part in making the dynastic run happen.

While Pippen's contributions were celebrated in the documentary, he continued to be marketed as the sidekick. It's something he has taken increasing offense to over the years, insisting that he played an equally important role in the franchise's six championships as the man many have since coined the GOAT.

To be sure, much of the ongoing beef has been one-sided, if not all of it. Michael Jordan has yet to publicly address the criticism, and it's unclear if the two have touched base behind the scenes in recent years. If one thing is for sure, though, nothing has stopped Pippen from throwing some shade at his legendary teammate. And we need to look no further than his latest ad to see just that.

Scottie Pippen Goes at MJ in Latest Mr. Pibb Ad

Mar 30, 1995; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (45) talks with forward Scottie Pippen (33) after a timeout from the game against the Boston Celtics at Chicago Stadium. The Bulls beat the Celtics 100-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

With the drink Mr. Pibb seemingly trying to rebrand and make a comeback, Pippen has emerged as a new spokesperson. The NBA icon is seen in a new commercial, seated in a very similar setting to the one Michael Jordan appears in during The Last Dance. Next to Pippen is a can and a glass of Mr. Pibb, which he goes on to address:

“Let’s set the record straight about Pibb. When you think about Pibb, you think about what? Second best?" Pippen tells the camera. "When something has been second best for so long, we just blindly accept that it’s gospel."

A narrator goes on to suggest that this misconception can be a byproduct of marketing and social media, only for Pippen to interrupt and offer up "multi-part documentaries" as another reason. After the narrator lets the audience know that Pippen took things "personally," which is a callback to Jordan's famous line in the series, Pippen makes a bold declaration:

"Yeah, I said it. Pipp is the GOAT."

The narrator chimes in to make sure Pippen understands that they're talking about "Pibb," not "Pipp," but the former Bull shuts him down.

All things considered, you have to tip your cap to the cola brand for a clever idea. Pippen also deserves credit for clearly poking some fun at himself and all the drama he's stirred up over the years. With that said, this is far from any kind of apology or olive branch. Pippen is instead taking a pretty obvious jab at Jordan, and he's now doing it via a big television ad.

Mr. Pipp and Mr. Pibb are here to set it straight - not stir it up. pic.twitter.com/HdpyDAMboC — Mr Pibb (@mrpibb) March 20, 2026

Will Chicago Bulls fans ever see those two make amends? Perhaps Pippen's latest stop at the United Center is a sign he's ready to let bygones be bygones. Fans were shocked to see the retired player in the building earlier this season for the first time in years. He was seemingly hanging out with new Bears head coach Ben Johnson and in close proximity to old friends like Michael Reinsdorf and Toni Kukoc. Pippen even did the voice-over for Derrick Rose's tribute video at his jersey retirement earlier this season.

Of course, none of this means he's ready to sit down with Jordan, but it might be a step in the right direction for one of the most important players in Chicago sports history.

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