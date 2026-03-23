Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls (7:00 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury News

The Houston Rockets need this one, which should be bad news for the Chicago Bulls.

The Western Conference seeding race is about as tight as it gets. Not only are the Rockets a mere 2.5 game out from the No. 3 seed, but two other teams can say the same! The Nuggets and Timberwolves are right in the thick of things and could push the Rockets down to the No. 6 spot if they aren't careful. This would mean a matchup with Luka Doncic in the first round and losing home-court advantage.

The good news for them is they shouldn't have to worry too much about dropping down the totem pole tonight. While the new-look Bulls have been frisky at times, they have dropped two in a row to a pair of similarly effective two-way teams. Like the Raptors and Cavaliers, Houston is flooded with defensive size along the wings. They have held teams to a mere 109.9 points per game, which is the fourth-fewest in the NBA.

The real issue for the Bulls, however, might be on the glass. Houston has continued to be one of the top offensive rebounding teams in the NBA despite the loss of big man Steven Adams. They have averaged 17.7 second-chance points a night this year, which is the second-most in the NBA. For a Bulls team that tends to struggle with physicality and continues to lack traditional size in the frontcourt, this could prove to be a real difference maker.

So, how could an upset arise? The three-point line, of course! The Rockets make the fourth-fewest threes per game and shoot the second-fewest. While Kevin Durant does shoot 40+ percent from deep, the team's next two leading scorers shoot sub-30 percent. It simply isn't an area of the floor they prioritize, nor one they tend to find success in. The Bulls, on the other hand, have shot the 8th-highest clip since the trade deadline and made the seventh-most triples a night.

Prediction: Rockets take case of business

How to Watch

Who: Houston Rockets (43-27) at Chicago Bulls (28-42)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Tre Jones

3. Collin Sexton

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Jalen Smith

Houston Rockets

1. Reed Sheppard

2. Amen Thompson

3. Kevin Durant

4. Jabari Smith Jr.

5. Alperen Sengun

Injury Report

Feb 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey (31) passes against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls upgraded both Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons to questionable coming into Monday. While both will sit out the battle with Houston as they continue to work their way back from varying injuries, the initially upgraded designation signals a return should be on the horizon.

Isaac Okoro will now miss his seventh consecutive game due to a lingering knee injury. While there wasn't much initial concern around Okoro, there is no doubt this extended absence now raises an eyebrow. Are the Bulls simply taking a cautious approach with the forward, or is there a bigger problem at play?

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (injury management)

Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Isaac Okoro – OUT (knee)

Guerschon Yabusele – OUT (foot)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Houston Rockets Injury Report

Steve Adams – OUT (ankle)

Fred VanVleet – OUT (ACL)

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