Lonzo Ball Breaks Silence After Bulls-Cavaliers Trade
The Chicago Bulls were one of the more polarizing teams during the 2021-22 season, entering the All-Star break tied for the first seed in the Eastern Conference at a record of 38-21. A core built around DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball, it seemed as though Chicago had a contender for the first time since the Derrick Rose era.
However, Ball went down with a season-ending injury in January, eventually leading to the Bulls going a miserable 8-15 to end the regular season. They'd lose in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks, and the roster has slowly diminished. Recently, Ball was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and broke his silence for the first time since being dealt from Chicago.
"It's up," Ball replied to an Instagram story post by Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, celebrating the new backcourt pairing. With Darius Garland sidelined due to injury, Ball could very well begin the season as the team's starting point guard for the 64-win Cavaliers.
Ball has always been regarded as a guard who positively affects winning, as has been mentioned by his teammates and the playstyle of doing the little things. However, injuries have kept Ball off the court, playing only 70 games across his four-year deal with the Bulls.
Now, he'll head to a situation in Cleveland where they are looking to capitalize on a depleted Eastern Conference with Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jayson Tatum all sidelined with major injuries.
