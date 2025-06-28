Bulls News

NBA Fans React To Lonzo Ball’s Post Following Bulls-Cavaliers Trade

Fans take to social media to react to Lonzo Ball's recent Instagram post following Cleveland Cavaliers trade

Liam Willerup

Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
The NBA offseason has already seen its fair share of trades, with Desmond Bane heading to the Orlando Magic and Kevin Durant joining the Houston Rockets. While the 2025 NBA Draft saw several trades happen as well, many were revolving around just picks.

The Chicago Bulls were rumored as one of the top sellers heading into the past trade deadline. While the team moved off Zach LaVine, there were plenty of rumors around Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and even Coby White. Now, with it seeming like the Bulls will be inking Josh Giddey to an extension, they decided to part ways with Ball in a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the trade was still hours away, Ball had gone on Instagram on Friday, sharing a post of himself wearing an Alo hat and playing with his dog. However, since the trade, fans have taken to his comments to share their reactions to the deal.

"we gon miss u in chi city brudda," @d1.akin_ replied.

"CLLLLLEEEEEVVVVEEEELLLLLAAANNNDDDD," @j_boncela commented.

"Welcome ta da land 4nem😎🤟🏾," @nolimittae04 shared.

"Go cavs 🔥," @weichiehhh added.

As can be seen by the responses, there are plenty of Cavaliers fans excited to welcome Ball to the team. With Ty Jerome set to be a free agent and Darius Garland sidelined after offseason surgery, Ball might become an important piece to the Cavaliers early next season.

Ball concludes his career with the Bulls, having played just 70 games across his four-year contract, hoping he can turn over a new leaf and Cleveland and be healthy again.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

