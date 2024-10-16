Lonzo Ball Breaks Silence on Returning to NBA After Missing Over 1,000 Days
After over 1,000 days and two seasons of waiting, Lonzo Ball is expected to make his return to the Chicago Bulls tonight. While it's only preseason, it's still a momentous occasion for the young guard.
Lonzo Ball's return was actually delayed this preseason not due to his knee injury, but due to unexpectedly getting COVID-19. After taking some time to rehab, Ball finally spoke to the media about his recovery.
"We'll have to manage it all year, that's just the reality of it," Ball said. "Covid definitely set me back, it was more about just getting my weight up. I lost like 10 pounds, so back to normal now. I feel a lot better, so I'll be ready to play tonight."
Even though Ball missed multiple years of time, the Chicago Bulls never tossed him aside. That sheer fact alone, made Lonzo Ball have a gratitude of appreciation for the franchise.
"I got nothing but love and respect for them," Ball said. "Like you said, they could have just pushed me to the side and kept moving, instead they've been with me the whole way and given me the best treatment, best help I can get. Like I said, all the hard work, it wasn't just from me, it's from a collective unit. It all paid off to have me back on the court today."
At 8:00 p.m. EST tonight, Lonzo Ball will finally make his return to basketball. Hopefully, it's a moment he'll remember forever.
