Lonzo Ball Makes New Statement on Injury Return
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is attempting to return from a two-season injury absence. Having last played during the 2021-22 season, Ball expects to be fully healthy when Chicago opens the 2024-25 season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 23.
Ball was selected second overall out of UCLA by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. Traded to the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis deal, Ball became a solid starting guard in New Orleans.
In 252 career NBA games, Ball has averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 point guard shot just 30.5 percent from three point range his rookie season, but increased his percentage each year of his career to reach a very impressive 42.3 percent mark in the 2021-22 season.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, Ball made a new statement on his injury recovery.
“Today was my best day,” Ball said. "It’s getting better each time.”
This is great news for the Bulls. While it is unclear how Ball fits into the longterm plans of this rebuilding Bulls team, his health could open a lot of doors for both he and the team.
Still just 26 years old, Ball could have several high-level years ahead of him if he can leave these injury issues in the past. A high-level defender, playmaker, and shooter, Ball could draw interest from a lot of winning teams if he stays healthy.
