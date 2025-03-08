Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls vs Heat
Coming off a thrilling win over the Orlando Magic, the Chicago Bulls are staying on the road to face the Miami Heat on Saturday.
The Bulls are now 25-38 on the season and have been sitting still in tenth place in the Eastern Conference since January 1. The Heat have lost three of their last four games, including a loss on Friday night to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Unfortunately for Chicago, they continue to deal with a few lingering injury concerns that have held them from their full potential. The Bulls have listed six players on the injury report, including one player everyone wants to see play: Lonzo Ball.
The Bulls are listing Ball as doubtful for Saturday's game in Miami due to a right wrist sprain, which has sidelined him for the last three games.
Ball, 27, is averaging 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists through 14 starts this season, becoming a key player for Chicago. The main problem for Ball has been his availability, as the standout guard has already missed 28 games this season, after missing the full 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons due to injury.
The Bulls are 9-19 when Ball is sidelined this season, and while they are not much better when he does suit up, the franchise and fanbase will always want to see the former second-overall pick play.
The Bulls and Heat face off 8 p.m. EST in Miami on Saturday.
