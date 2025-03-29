Lonzo Ball's Official Injury Status for Bulls vs Mavericks
As the NBA season is winding down, the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls have seemingly flipped from where they were at the start of the season. The Bulls are 8-2 in their last 10 games, while the Mavericks are 4-6 during the same stretch with a possibility of dropping out of the play-in tournament. Saturday night, the two teams are set to face off in Chicago.
Injuries have derailed the Mavericks' season after making the move for Anthony Davis, as they'll have plenty of problems to address in the offseason. As for the Bulls, one of their top-paid players remains on the injury report, as he's done throughout his tenure in Chicago.
According to the Bulls' most recent injury report, guard Lonzo Ball is listed as doubtful as he deals with a right wrist sprain. Ball has not appeared in a game for Chicago since February 28th, where he signed a two-year, $20 million extension earlier that month.
Ever since arriving in Chicago from New Orleans, Ball has constantly been injured. With this season being the end of his fourth year in Chicago, Ball has only played in 70 games since becoming a Bull. Once a promising young guard, Ball's career has been ruined by injuries.
Regardless if Ball is available or not tonight, tip-off between the Bulls and Mavericks in Chicago is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Michael Jordan
Jaylen Brown Makes Controversial Michael Jordan, LeBron James Statement
Coby White Joins Michael Jordan on Historic Bulls List vs Nuggets