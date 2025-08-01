Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Eyeing 2x NBA All-Star Center
After acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic at February's NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers put themselves in a position to be a championship contender for years to come. However, in Doncic's first playoff run alongside LeBron James and the Lakers, they flamed out, losing in the first round.
Of course, everyone could see the huge holes the Lakers had in their lineup, but the franchise has done what it can this offseason to make legitimate improvements. The Lakers have added guys like Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia to help out in different areas, but there is still one star on the market that could be heading to Los Angeles soon.
The Chicago Bulls have been openly shopping two-time NBA All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic, as the 34-year-old's time with the franchise is certainly coming to an end. The Bulls are looking to get younger, so parting ways with their aging center has been a priority this summer.
Vucevic has spent the last five seasons in Chicago and is coming off his best year with the franchise. Last season, Vucevic averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game with efficient 53.0/40.2/80.5 shooting splits. With just one year left on his contract worth $21.5 million, Vucevic should be a target for any team looking for veteran frontcourt help on an expiring deal. Hence, the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers' interest in Nikola Vucevic
ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin recently reported that the Lakers are "monitoring" Vucevic's situation in Chicago, as he is a prime trade candidate, and recent rumors suggest he could even be bought out, although that scenario is extremely unlikely.
"This does leave a few interesting free agents still, not even including eventual buyout candidates like Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic. As they did with Smart, the Lakers are closely monitoring that situation," Irwin wrote.
Of course, the Lakers' adding Ayton filled their starting center void, but adding another starting-caliber center in Vucevic would give them a much-needed depth boost. While the Lakers are reportedly monitoring his situation in Chicago, the veteran big man likely will not get traded until next season's deadline, when his expiring contract will be much more valuable.
The Lakers are likely hoping Vucevic gets bought out by the Bulls, but as an anonymous NBA executive put it recently, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf "does not pay players or coaches to not play or coach for him."