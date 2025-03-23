Luka Doncic's Honest Statement on Lakers' Blowout Loss to Bulls
The Chicago Bulls defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 146-115, on Saturday night and Lakers star guard Luka Doncic took blame for the loss.
"I think they scored a lot of transition points, especially off my turnovers, so gotta do that better," Doncic said. "It's on me. I can't be losing the ball seven times. That's way too many for me."
Doncic committed seven turnovers with only six assists. The Bulls scored 30 fast break points in the game compared to only 12 from the Lakers.
Doncic's frustration during the game was evident as he shoved Bulls guard Josh Giddey in the third quarter after giving up an offensive rebound, feeling he was fouled on the play. Doncic was assessed a technical foul on the play.
Doncic finished the game with 34 points on 10-18 shooting and 8-13 from three. Doncic's co-star LeBron James committed five turnovers himself to only four assists. The Lakers had 21 turnovers, with only 23 assists, while the Bulls had 41 assists to ten team turnovers.
Giddey had a historic stat line, finishing with 15 points, 17 assists, 10 rebounds, and eight steals with only two turnovers. Guard Coby White had 36 points on 12-17 shooting and 6-9 from three. Forward Matas Buzelis added 31 points on 12-18 shooting and 5-10 from three.
The Bulls have won two straight and seven of their last nine. They play at Denver against the Nuggets on Monday.
