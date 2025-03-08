Massive Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Injury Report
After a wild win against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls face off against a slumping Miami Heat team on the second night of a back-to-back.
While neither of these teams is likely to make big noise in the playoffs, Friday night's matchup could have big implications in a potential play-in tournament matchup.
The Chicago Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Talen Horton-Tucker, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, and Patrick Williams.
Lonzo Ball is doubtful with a right wrist sprain.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, Talen Horton-Tuckeris probable with a right ankle sprain, Nikola Vucevic is doubtful with a right calf strain, Coby White is probable with right toe sesamoiditis, and Patrick Williams is doubtful right quadricep tendinosis.
The Miami Heat have nine players listed on their injury report: Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, Alec Burks, Josh Christopher, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith, and Kel'el Ware.
Andrew Wiggins is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
Bam Adebayo is available with a right calf contusion.
Alec Burks is questionable with lower back pain, Josh Christopher is out on a G League two-way, Tyler Herro is probable with a head cold, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is available with a right ankle sprain, Nikola Jovic is out with a broken right hand, Dru Smith is out with left Achilles surgery, and Kel'el Ware is probable with a left knee sprain.
The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday night.
