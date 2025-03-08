Bulls News

Massive Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat are on the second night of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls

Feb 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) and Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) chase the ball during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
After a wild win against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls face off against a slumping Miami Heat team on the second night of a back-to-back.

While neither of these teams is likely to make big noise in the playoffs, Friday night's matchup could have big implications in a potential play-in tournament matchup.

The Chicago Bulls have six players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Talen Horton-Tucker, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, and Patrick Williams.

Lonzo Ball is doubtful with a right wrist sprain.

Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, Talen Horton-Tuckeris probable with a right ankle sprain, Nikola Vucevic is doubtful with a right calf strain, Coby White is probable with right toe sesamoiditis, and Patrick Williams is doubtful right quadricep tendinosis.

The Miami Heat have nine players listed on their injury report: Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, Alec Burks, Josh Christopher, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith, and Kel'el Ware.

Andrew Wiggins is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Bam Adebayo is available with a right calf contusion.

Alec Burks is questionable with lower back pain, Josh Christopher is out on a G League two-way, Tyler Herro is probable with a head cold, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is available with a right ankle sprain, Nikola Jovic is out with a broken right hand, Dru Smith is out with left Achilles surgery, and Kel'el Ware is probable with a left knee sprain.

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday night.

