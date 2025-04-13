Massive Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Philadelphia 76ers
The Chicago Bulls are visiting the Wells Fargo Center for the last game of the regular season as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers.
Sunday afternoon's game will be the fourth and, of course, final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Bulls are currently trailing in the season series 1-2 and will have the chance to end the season with a win and tie the season series against the 76ers.
Chicago took the last game in a blowout 142-110 victory in February behind an impressive performance from Josh Giddey, who totaled 25 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks on 73/100/100 shooting splits.
The Bulls are heading into the game with five players listed on the injury report: Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey, Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones, and Dalen Terry.
Lonzo Ball is OUT with a right wrist sprain.
Josh Giddey is OUT with right flexor carpi ulnaris tendinopathy.
Ayo Dosunmu is out with left shoulder surgery, Tre Jones is out with a left midfoot sprain, and Dalen Terry is probable with a right calf contusion.
The 76ers are heading into the game with 11 players listed on their report: Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Justin Edwards, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Quentin Grimes, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Guerschon Yabusele.
Joel Embiid is OUT with left knee arthroscopic surgery
Paul George is OUT with left groin injury recovery.
Tyrese Maxey is OUT with a right finger sprain.
Justin Edwards is questionable with a rib contusion, Andre Drummond is out with a left toe sprain, Eric Gordon is out with right wrist surgery, Quentin Grimes is questionable with a right shoulder sprain and Kyle Lowry is out with right hip injury management.
Jared McCain is out with left knee meniscus surgery, Kelly Oubre Jr. is out with a right knee sprain, and Guerschon Yabusele is questionable with right knee soreness.
The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 1:00 p.m. EST.
