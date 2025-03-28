Josh Giddey Makes Bulls History vs Los Angeles Lakers
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, just four days after upsetting them in LA. As the Lakers look to get their revenge, their stars are trying to take the game over, but Chicago's standouts are doing what they can to pull off another upset.
Bulls star guard Josh Giddey had an incredible performance in the first half against the Lakers on Thursday, dropping 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. This was Giddey's seventh half this season, recording 10+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists, the most by any Bulls player in a single season.
Giddey has been incredible for Chicago this season, immediately becoming a star in his debut year. The 22-year-old guard has been a difference-maker for the Bulls all season, but has taken his game to the next level recently.
Heading into Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Giddey is averaging 22.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game with hyper-efficient 54.3/53.1/83.8 shooting splits since the All-Star break.
In Sunday's win over the Lakers, Giddey had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists, and 8 steals to lead Chicago, and could be on his way to another stellar game.
Giddey has been a huge reason for Chicago's recent success, going 5-1 in his last six games and looking to pull off another huge upset over the star-studded Lakers. Giddey continues to set historic marks this season, and Thursday's game against the Lakers is just another example of his high potential.
Related Articles
Lakers Announce Starting Lineup vs Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report