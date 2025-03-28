Lakers Announce Starting Lineup vs Chicago Bulls

Bulls News

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their starting five against the Chicago Bulls

Mar 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) fives guard Austin Reaves (15) after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night for a huge cross-conference matchup.

The Lakers recently snapped a three-game losing streak due to a buzzer-beating game-winner from LeBron James to beat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, so now head into the second night of a back-to-back with a bit of momentum.

The Bulls, on the other hand, have been dominant. The Bulls have won eight of their last ten games, and recently took down the Lakers in LA on Sunday. Now, as the Lakers look to get their revenge, they are changing up their starting lineup.

With standout forward Rui Hachimura sidelined due to left patellar tendinopathy, the Lakers are starting Dorian Finney-Smith alongside Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Jaxson Hayes.

This will be just the fifth time the Lakers start the game with these five together this season, but that includes Sunday's loss to the Bulls. In LA's last outing, Hachimura started over Finney-Smith, but head coach JJ Redick is turning back to the 31-year-old defensive specialist in Chicago on Thursday.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) subs into the game for forward LeBron James (23)
The Lakers are certainly looking to find a rhythm again in the middle of a four-game road trip, so finding some consistency from their supporting cast will be huge.

The Bulls have already upset the Lakers once this week, so LA should be heading into Thursday's matchup much more prepared.

